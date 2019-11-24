With Christmas lights, quantity usually means quality, and Oxford has more than a million lights ready to show off this week.
The city’s “Magic of Lights” is more than a mile of drive-thru festivity, with stretches of road around Choccolocco Park decorated with lights in distinct themes, including fairy tales, the 12 Days of Christmas and the Nativity, among others. The event also features a 32-foot-tall elf — flouting societal norms surrounding elvish height — and, after parking, a holiday village with food, photos with Santa and an ice skating rink.