Heirloom Taco will host craft market Saturday in Jacksonville

Heirloom Taco in Jacksonville has moved its tables father apart to allow social distancing for customers, matching advice announced Monday by the state's Public Health Department. 

After more than a year of serving up tacos, Heirloom Taco is serving up an afternoon out of the house. 

The restaurant will host a vendors’ market Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot across from Jacksonville City Hall on Church Avenue, just around the corner from the restaurant. The gathering includes various crafters, such as jewelers, candlemakers and even live plant sellers. 

