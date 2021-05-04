Heirloom Taco will host craft market Saturday in Jacksonville

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
After more than a year of serving up tacos, Heirloom Taco is serving up an afternoon out of the house.
The restaurant will host a vendors’ market Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot across from Jacksonville City Hall on Church Avenue, just around the corner from the restaurant. The gathering includes various crafters, such as jewelers, candlemakers and even live plant sellers.