 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

“With a Kiss We Die” unfolds through the eye of a podcast host embedded in a grisly mystery

“With a Kiss We Die”

“With a Kiss We Die” by L. R. Dorn, William Morrow, 2023, 336 pages., $30.

Like its predecessor, “With a Kiss We Die,” the second novel from L. R. Dorn, is another biting look at the state of our contemporary world.

L. R. Dorn is the pen name of writers Matt Dorff and Suzanne Dunn. They are husband and wife, and each has worked widely in television. Both their Dorn novels convincingly rework a literary classic into an edgy, present-day moral fable.