“With a Kiss We Die” unfolds through the eye of a podcast host embedded in a grisly mystery

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Like its predecessor, “With a Kiss We Die,” the second novel from L. R. Dorn, is another biting look at the state of our contemporary world.
L. R. Dorn is the pen name of writers Matt Dorff and Suzanne Dunn. They are husband and wife, and each has worked widely in television. Both their Dorn novels convincingly rework a literary classic into an edgy, present-day moral fable.