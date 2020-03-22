featured

'Weather’ by Jenny Offill is a funny, daring novel about finding meaning in uncertain times

'Weather'

‘Weather’by Jenny Offill, Knopf, 2020, 201 pages, $23.95

 

There’s a definite feeling of dread that permeates the pages of “Weather,” the latest novel from Jenny Offill.

“Last Things,” her first novel, was selected a Notable Book of the Year for 1999 by The New York Times. It is a book of constant surprise. Her 2014 novel, “Dept. of Speculation” — the title is how the main character refers to the conventionality of her marriage — won her an audience mesmerized by the complex brilliance of her work.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...