Wallace chronicles the search for harmony in two lives

“This Isn’t Going to End Well: The True Story of a Man I Thought I Knew” is the first book of nonfiction published by Daniel Wallace. It is as heart-breaking and life-affirming as “Big Fish,” his first and best known novel.
But it is hardly the glorious fairy tale that is “Big Fish.” It is partly autobiography, as Daniel Wallace grows up around Birmingham, and partly a remembrance of his brother-in-law William Nealy, writer and cartoonist, a future that Wallace pretty much embraces for himself.