 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

Unsettling murder mystery leads into compelling social commentary

‘I Have Some Questions for You’

‘I Have Some Questions for You’ by Rebecca Makkai, Viking, 2023, 438 pages, $28.

“I Have Some Questions for You” is the latest book from Rebecca Makkai, whose 2019 novel “The Great Believers” was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

“I Have Some Questions for You” is about responses to the tragedy that touched the lives of nearly everyone during the senior year of Bodie Kane at her New Hampshire boarding school. The corpse of her roommate Thaila Keith was found floating in the school’s swimming pool. Omar Evans, a member of the school’s athletic staff, was summarily convicted of the crime.