Two young friends come of age in rural England

“Amy & Lan” is the new novel from Sadie Jones, author of “The Outcast” and the bestselling “The Uninvited Guests.” It is a beguiling coming-of-age novel guaranteed to elicit its share of smiles along with a few well-earned tears.
The inherent charm of Jones’ novel owes much to the alternating perspectives of the two young friends of the title over the course of five years. Amy Connell and Lan Honey (his given name is Lachlan) are each seven years old in the Autumn of 2005 as the novel opens.