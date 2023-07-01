Tom Hanks’ debut novel is a love letter to filmmaking and life

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” is the first novel from Tom Hanks.
In 2017, Hanks published “Uncommon Type,” a thoroughly winning collection of 17 short stories, all connected by one element dear to the heart of the author: a typewriter. Now Hanks takes on his first novel with the same alacrity — and the same heart — as he did in his stories. Hanks’s new book contains the same wit, warmth, openness and dignity that was admired in his clever story collection.