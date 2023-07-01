 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Tom Hanks’ debut novel is a love letter to filmmaking and life

“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece”

“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks, Knopf, 2023, 448 pages, $32.50.

“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” is the first novel from Tom Hanks.

In 2017, Hanks published “Uncommon Type,” a thoroughly winning collection of 17 short stories, all connected by one element dear to the heart of the author: a typewriter. Now Hanks takes on his first novel with the same alacrity — and the same heart — as he did in his stories. Hanks’s new book contains the same wit, warmth, openness and dignity that was admired in his clever story collection.