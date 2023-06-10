Thrilling at every turn, every ‘Birnam Wood’ character fights to change the plot

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Birnam Wood” is the new novel from Eleanor Catton, who is the author of “The Luminaries,” which won the Man Booker Prize in 2013 and was also an international best seller.
Catton’s new novel takes its name from Shakespeare. Three witches predict that Macbeth will remain king “Till Birnam wood remove to Dunsinane,” Birnam Wood being a forest near Dunsinane Castle. Considering himself invincible, therefore, the king proclaims, “I will not be afraid of death and bane,/Till Birnam forest come to Dunsinane.”