BOOK REVIEW

Thrilling at every turn, every ‘Birnam Wood’ character fights to change the plot

“Birnam Wood”

“Birnam Wood” by Eleanor Catton, Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 2023, 424 pages, $28.

“Birnam Wood” is the new novel from Eleanor Catton, who is the author of “The Luminaries,” which won the Man Booker Prize in 2013 and was also an international best seller.

Catton’s new novel takes its name from Shakespeare. Three witches predict that Macbeth will remain king “Till Birnam wood remove to Dunsinane,” Birnam Wood being a forest near Dunsinane Castle. Considering himself invincible, therefore, the king proclaims, “I will not be afraid of death and bane,/Till Birnam forest come to Dunsinane.”