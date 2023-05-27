 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Theater company takes center stage in poignant new novel

“Playhouse”

“Playhouse” by Richard Bausch, Knopf, 2023, 352 pages, $29.

“Playhouse” is the astute and acutely poignant new novel from award-winning author Richard Bausch, author of 13 novels and nine volumes of short fiction.

Anyone familiar with his work is certainly still haunted by “Peace,” Bausch’s 2008 short novel centered on a military mission in Italy during World War II. Says a young private to his comrades during that mission, “We’re all in the crosshairs.”