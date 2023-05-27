Theater company takes center stage in poignant new novel

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Playhouse” is the astute and acutely poignant new novel from award-winning author Richard Bausch, author of 13 novels and nine volumes of short fiction.
Anyone familiar with his work is certainly still haunted by “Peace,” Bausch’s 2008 short novel centered on a military mission in Italy during World War II. Says a young private to his comrades during that mission, “We’re all in the crosshairs.”