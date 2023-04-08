 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

“The Maltese Iguana” is a wicked fun pandemic era novel

‘The Maltese Iguana’

‘The Maltese Iguana’ by Tim Dorsey, William Morrow, 2023, 324 pages, $30.

Can “The Maltese Iguana” really be number 26 in Tim Dorsey’s wildly popular crime series, set in the Florida Keys? The books riotously center themselves on sporadic — though emphatically honorable — hitman Serge A. Storms setting his world to right.

Tim Dorsey, a Floridian since the age of 1, has interesting Alabama connections. He graduated from Auburn University in 1983, having served as editor of its student newspaper. He then served as the police reporter for a Montgomery newspaper, ultimately moving on to various Florida papers.