“The Maltese Iguana” is a wicked fun pandemic era novel

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Can “The Maltese Iguana” really be number 26 in Tim Dorsey’s wildly popular crime series, set in the Florida Keys? The books riotously center themselves on sporadic — though emphatically honorable — hitman Serge A. Storms setting his world to right.
Tim Dorsey, a Floridian since the age of 1, has interesting Alabama connections. He graduated from Auburn University in 1983, having served as editor of its student newspaper. He then served as the police reporter for a Montgomery newspaper, ultimately moving on to various Florida papers.