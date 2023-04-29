“The Lost Americans,” an atmospheric page-turner about fractured lives

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The new suspense novel from Christopher Bollen, “The Lost Americans” is as criminally complex and as caustically stylish as its predecessor, even down to its sardonic title.
Set in Venice, “A Beautiful Crime” from 2020 owes a great deal to the wry Ripley novels of Patricia Highsmith. But “The Lost Americans” has no Ripley, and Bollen doesn’t seem to find about Cairo much of the magic that his previous novel finds about Venice.