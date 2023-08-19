 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

‘The Beast You Are: Stories’ offers monsters and humanity

“The Beast You Are: Stories”

“The Beast You Are: Stories” by Paul Tremblay, William Morrow, 2023, 368 pages, $30.

“The Beast You Are: Stories” is the new book from Paul Tremblay, author of such chillers as “A Head Full of Ghosts,” “The Cabin at the End of the World,” and, most recently, “The Pallbearer’s Club.”

In fact, “The Pallbearer’s Club,” Tremblay’s novel published a year ago, is fashioned — quite literally — as a stack of typed manuscript pages annotated throughout with hand-written notes and full pages in red ink. It is unsettling and also a great deal of fun as it renders a bold portrait of an individual bent on living passively. The same can be said of many of the selections from “The Beast You Are: Stories.”