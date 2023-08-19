‘The Beast You Are: Stories’ offers monsters and humanity

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
“The Beast You Are: Stories” is the new book from Paul Tremblay, author of such chillers as “A Head Full of Ghosts,” “The Cabin at the End of the World,” and, most recently, “The Pallbearer’s Club.”
In fact, “The Pallbearer’s Club,” Tremblay’s novel published a year ago, is fashioned — quite literally — as a stack of typed manuscript pages annotated throughout with hand-written notes and full pages in red ink. It is unsettling and also a great deal of fun as it renders a bold portrait of an individual bent on living passively. The same can be said of many of the selections from “The Beast You Are: Stories.”