BOOK REVIEW

Tenderness and melancholy shine through in ‘The Librarianist’

“The Librarianist”

“The Librarianist” by Patrick deWitt, Ecco, 2023, 342 pages, $30.

Like his earlier books, “The Librarianist” is another splendidly off-center Patrick deWitt narrative, once again presented as an intricately impish shaggy dog tale.

“Ablutions” (2009) is the wacky tale of a Hollywood bartender and his clients. “The Sisters Brothers” (2011) is a frontier novel echoing both the Brothers Grimm and Bram Stoker. It is a surprisingly violent — yet unexpectedly winning — riff on the American tall tale.