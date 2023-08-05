Tenderness and melancholy shine through in ‘The Librarianist’

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Like his earlier books, “The Librarianist” is another splendidly off-center Patrick deWitt narrative, once again presented as an intricately impish shaggy dog tale.
“Ablutions” (2009) is the wacky tale of a Hollywood bartender and his clients. “The Sisters Brothers” (2011) is a frontier novel echoing both the Brothers Grimm and Bram Stoker. It is a surprisingly violent — yet unexpectedly winning — riff on the American tall tale.