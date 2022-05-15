 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Technology and the human search for connection

‘The Candy House’

‘The Candy House’ by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, 2022, 335 pages, $28.

“The Candy House” is a return to the world of Jennifer Egan’s remarkable, award-winning novel “A Visit from the Goon Squad.”

Not that Egan’s other works aren’t also testament to her versatility and brilliance. “The Keep” (2006) is a completely unsettling Gothic novel-of-sorts. Set in contemporary Eastern Europe, the novel watches past and present collide during the conversion of an old castle into a modern resort. “Manhattan Beach” (2014) is a moving epic novel. It deals with everything from crime families to women deep sea divers in World War II New York.

