“Swamp Story” is the first novel from Dave Barry in a decade. Worth the wait? You bet.

Dave Barry wrote a humor column for the Miami Herald for decades and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1988, being cited for “his consistently effective use of humor as a device for presenting fresh insights into serious concerns.” The same could be said about his new novel.
On the surface, it’s another one of those gloriously entertaining Florida crime novels, one that’s part Tim Dorsey caper and part Carl Hiaasen satire. It’s set in the Everglades of South Florida, and there’s gold bullion that lots of people are after. There’s also a really big alligator as well as a “Python Challenge” (don’t ask).