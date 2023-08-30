 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

“Somebody’s Fool” finishes off Richard Russo’s beloved trilogy

“Somebody’s Fool”

“Somebody’s Fool” by Richard Russo, Knopf, 2023, 464 pages., $29.

“Somebody’s Fool” is cause for celebration, for it is a finale-of-sorts to a series begun three decades ago by Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo (for “Empire Falls” in 2002) and beloved ever since.

In 1993, “Nobody’s Fool,” a totally disarming novel, first introduced the citizens of North Bath, a small town just below Albany, New York. Readers quickly embraced the chronicle of Sully, an engaging ne’er-do-well who moved at his own speed and danced to his own music.