Selznick’s stunning illustrations show the genesis of the natural world

“Big Tree” is the latest bit of magic from the pens of Brian Selznick. Yes, “pens.” For the deeply talented Selznick again serves as author and illustrator of this resonant new work filled with truths about the natural world.
Selznick’s latest book is stunning, as stunning as his previous novels for young adults. The Caldecott-Medal-winning “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” (which became Martin Scorsese’s only film for children), “Wonderstruck” and “The Marvels” reveal their plots through both Selznick’s words and his graphite drawings.