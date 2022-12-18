Reintroducing one of Agatha Christie’s best-known characters

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Marple: Twelve New Stories” is a collection of freshly minted stories by a dozen contemporary women writers, a collection devised by the Agatha Christie estate.
Miss Marple first appeared in a Christie short story in 1927. Soon after, she became the worthy complement to Christie’s fastidious world traveler (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “Death on the Nile”) Hercule Poirot.