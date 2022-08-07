 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Regret weaves through each tale in short story collection

‘You Have a Friend in 10A’

‘You Have a Friend in 10A’ by Maggie Shipstead, Knopf, 2022, 256 pages, $27.

“You Have a Friend in 10A” is the first collection of short stories published by Maggie Shipstead, author of “Great Circle,” the New York Times best-selling novel that was also short-listed for the 2021 Man Booker Award.

At the very beginning of her acknowledgements, Shipstead confesses, “These stories were written over the course of more than a decade, under wildly varied circumstances. Some took multiple turns under a workshop’s scrutinizing lens and some were written in solitude and received little feedback.”