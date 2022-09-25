 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Re-establishing connection is the center of this moving novel

‘Companion Piece’

‘Companion Piece’ by Ali Smith, Pantheon Books, 2022, 227 pages, $28.

“Companion Piece” turns out to be just that. It is Ali Smith’s witty, tender companion piece — for want of a better phrase — to her remarkable Seasonal Quartet.

Two years ago, Smith published “Summer,” the finale of her literary endeavor to publish one of four seasonal novels per year, as close as possible to the real events each book considers. “Summer,” for example, was quickly designated “the pandemic novel” by many critics.