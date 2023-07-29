Polly Stewart makes an impressive debut with “The Good Ones”

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
“The Good Ones” is Polly Stewart’s first book. It is a riveting crime novel that certainly warrants the late nights of reading it’s likely to cause.
Polly Stewart grew up in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, where she still lives. She has set “The Good Ones” in Appalachia’s Tyndall County, constructing a hypnotic debut that is part contemplation of the effect that past lives have on present ones, part exploration of tentative female relationships and part commentary on our current fascination with true crime.