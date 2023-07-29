 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

Polly Stewart makes an impressive debut with “The Good Ones”

“The Good Ones”

“The Good Ones” by Polly Stewart, Harper, 2023, 291 pages, $30.

“The Good Ones” is Polly Stewart’s first book. It is a riveting crime novel that certainly warrants the late nights of reading it’s likely to cause.

Polly Stewart grew up in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, where she still lives. She has set “The Good Ones” in Appalachia’s Tyndall County, constructing a hypnotic debut that is part contemplation of the effect that past lives have on present ones, part exploration of tentative female relationships and part commentary on our current fascination with true crime.