BOOK REVIEW

Novel spotlights ongoing debate in the deaf community

‘True Biz’

‘True Biz’ by Sara Novic, Random House, 2022, 386 pages, $28.

“True Biz” is the deeply personal new work from Sara Novic, a fictional rendering of an ongoing debate that still rages within what Novic terms “the deaf community.”

That conflict is what Novic perceives as the challenge to personal freedom between the precise science of cochlear implants and the splendor of American Sign Language (ASL) in communicating with the world at large.

