New Tremblay novel is horrifically funny, irrefutably horrific

“The Pallbearers Club” is the fearlessly inventive new novel from Paul Tremblay, author of “The Cabin at the End of the World.”
It is a coming-of-age novel that’s very much in the tradition of both “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “The Catcher in the Rye.” It is also a consideration of the literary relationship between memoir and fiction.