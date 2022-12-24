 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Neighborly strangers make unexpected connections

‘Signal Fires’

‘Signal Fires,’ by Dani Shapiro, Knopf, 2022, 240 pages, $28.

“Signal Fires” is the first work of fiction from Dani Shapiro in fifteen years. It is a deeply moving novel, well worth the wait.

Not that Shapiro hasn’t been writing. In 2019 was published, to great acclaim, “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love.” Midway through 2016, Shapiro, at age 54, learned from Ancestry.com that her fondly remembered father wasn’t her biological parent. Thanks to the Internet, some 36 hours later she located her actual father.