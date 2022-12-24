Neighborly strangers make unexpected connections

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Signal Fires” is the first work of fiction from Dani Shapiro in fifteen years. It is a deeply moving novel, well worth the wait.
Not that Shapiro hasn’t been writing. In 2019 was published, to great acclaim, “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love.” Midway through 2016, Shapiro, at age 54, learned from Ancestry.com that her fondly remembered father wasn’t her biological parent. Thanks to the Internet, some 36 hours later she located her actual father.