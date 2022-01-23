 Skip to main content
My favorite books of 2021

From the Alaskan frontier to deep outer space

I read several intriguing books last year, such as Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone.” A family (mother-father-daughter) relocate to a remote area of Alaska where their lack of survival skills is evident. The year is 1974 and the father, a Vietnam veteran who suffers from PTSD, turns violent when the sun goes down. Unfortunately, winter is coming to Alaska where days are dark, temperatures stay below freezing and food is scarce. 

In “Underground Airlines,” Ben H. Wilson presents a modern-day America in which the Civil War never happened. Slavery still exists in the “Hard Four” — Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and a unified Carolina. As you might gather from the book title, abolitionists provide hope for slaves who make it out. This story focuses on an escaped slave named Victor who, after being caught, agrees to be a bounty hunter in exchange for living a semi-free life. Unfortunately for his fellow escapees, Victor is very good at what he does. But how much more can his conscience stand?

