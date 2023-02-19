 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Murder mystery is a winning survey of the punk rock scene in ’90s NYC

‘No One Left To Come Looking For You’

‘No One Left To Come Looking For You’ by Sam Lipsyte, Simon & Schuster, 2022, 211 pages, $26.99.

“No One Left To Come Looking For You” is the wonderfully idiosyncratic new novel from Sam Lipsyte, author of four novels including “The Ask” and two story collections.

The novel takes its provocative title from lyrics for “Off to One Side,” a song by Come, the Alternative/Indie Rock band. The lyrics, quoted at the beginning of the novel, state “No one left here anymore/Everyone’s moved off to one side/Decide if you’re gonna hide/There’s no one left to come looking for you.”