 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

Memoir chronicles the growth of talented and singular Mary Rodgers

‘Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers’

‘Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers’ by Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2022, 480 pages, $30.

The subtitle of “Shy” by Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green pretty much says it all. Alarming? At times. Outspoken? Always. And in the hands of the authors, that’s a very good thing.

Writer/composer Mary Rodgers was the older daughter of composer Richard Rodgers, who, with his partners Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein, changed the course of American Musical Theater in the 1930s and 1940s.