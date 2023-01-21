 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Lonely teens stir up a panic with controversial art project

‘Now Is Not The Time To Panic’

‘Now Is Not The Time To Panic’ by Kevin Wilson, Ecco, 2022, 246 pages, $27.99.

That Kevin Wilson has been able to pack so much into a novel as brief as “Now Is Not The Time To Panic” is truly astonishing.

This new novel, from the author of “Nothing to See Here” and “The Family Fang,” begins during the fall of 2017 with a phone call from “The New Yorker” to Frances Eleanor Budge: “My name is Mazzy Brower, and I’m an art critic. I’m writing about the Coalfield Panic of 1996.”