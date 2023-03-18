 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

“Locust Lane” murder mystery is an intense page turner

‘Locust Lane’

‘Locust Lane’ by Stephen Amidon, Celadon Books, 2023, 301 pages, $27.99.

The point on which “Locust Lane,” Stephen Amidon’s newest thriller, relentlessly maintains its balance is its look at privilege and the precision with which — given the chance — the irrevocably rich will behave very, very badly. It’s a world that Amidon has explored in his novels for three decades in works like “Security” and “Human Capital.”

Emerson, Mass., not that far from Boston, is rather much like other affluent suburbs: good schools, fine restaurants and shops, prominent families eager to make the good life secure for the next generation.