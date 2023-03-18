“Locust Lane” murder mystery is an intense page turner

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The point on which “Locust Lane,” Stephen Amidon’s newest thriller, relentlessly maintains its balance is its look at privilege and the precision with which — given the chance — the irrevocably rich will behave very, very badly. It’s a world that Amidon has explored in his novels for three decades in works like “Security” and “Human Capital.”
Emerson, Mass., not that far from Boston, is rather much like other affluent suburbs: good schools, fine restaurants and shops, prominent families eager to make the good life secure for the next generation.