BOOK REVIEW

Lehane’s “Small Mercies” blends social commentary and detective novel

“Small Mercies”

“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane, Harper, 2023, 320 pages, $30.

 

“Small Mercies” is the new novel from Dennis Lehane, author of the now-classic “Mystic River.” It is both a page-turner of a detective novel and a dark, heartbreaking rumination on social issues that never seem to get better.

One of the first pages of “Small Mercies” is Lehane’s “Historical Note” about the ruling by a U.S. District Court judge that it was necessary “to baegin busing students between predominately white and predominately black neighborhoods to desegregate the city’s public high schools.”  The ruling gave students and parents only summer break during which to prepare.