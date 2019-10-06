“Lady in the Lake,” the new novel from Laura Lippman, is a lot of things. It is part newspaper procedural, part psychological drama, part social history — and, taken as a whole, thoroughly gripping.
The novel is set in Lippman’s beloved Baltimore. It is 1966. There’s an absolute sense of restiveness. Racism remains rampant, even on the sports fields; women’s roles are set in stone; Nixon and Agnew loom on the horizon.
In the fictional world of “Lady in the Lake,” there are also the murders of two individuals – one a young schoolgirl from the Jewish community, one a young black woman. Both murders will have unexpected links to the life of discontented housewife Madeline Morgenstern Schwartz.
Up until now, Maddie Schwartz’s life hasn’t been all that bad. Her husband, Milton, is a successful businessman; their son, Seth, is a high school junior. One night in late 1965 (the Jewish New Year has just gotten under way), Milton impulsively invites television reporter Wallace Wright — he’s actually Wally Weiss, someone Maddie once dated in high school — to the Schwartz home for dinner.
Seeing Wally again triggers Maddie’s desire to leave her marriage. Nov. 30 is to be the exact date: “She wanted to matter. She wanted the world to be different because she had been born.”
Maddie moves into a small apartment and subsequently begins a serious relationship with Ferdie Platt, the black policeman who investigates a supposed burglary at Maddie’s apartment. Maddie also secures a job on the bottom rung of the Baltimore Star, an afternoon newspaper. She’s little more than a gofer for “Mr. Helpline” — until she and a girlfriend discover the body of murdered Tessie Fine, a missing schoolgirl.
For a while, Maddie’s work trajectory seems upward, but soon she is back where she started. Then, on an investigation of a trifling complaint submitted to Mr. Helpline, she uncovers another body, this time at the bottom of a city park fountain. It is the months-old corpse of Cleo Sherwood, a young cocktail “waitress” at a notorious nightspot in the heart of Baltimore’s black community.
Quickly, Maddie identifies a number of unanswered questions about her discovery and begins an investigation pretty much on her own time. Her indignation is righteous, to be sure, but it is self-serving as well: “Now, perhaps, writing would indirectly help her reinvent her life.”
It is here that “Lady in the Lake” genuinely gains its momentum. Maddie’s curiosity leads her to various parts of the city and to an amazing number of its inhabitants. From the start, the novel’s structure is, well, novel. General accounts of Maddie are interspersed with accounts from the points of view of those whom Maddie has directly come into contact with or casually brushed up against: a store clerk and a waitress, a schoolgirl and Mr. Helpline, a Baltimore Oriole and a bartender, a murder suspect’s mother and a murder victim’s mother.
The “ghost” of Cleo Sherwood also puts in a number of appearances, always begging Maddie to back off, always reminding Maddie how unprincipled her investigation actually is: “You didn’t care about my life, only my death. They’re not the same things, you know.”
These brief portraits are, however, as much a part of Maddie’s life as they are a part of the life of Baltimore itself.
“Lady in the Lake” is, on the surface, a riveting newspaper novel. But Laura Lippman’s real achievement is in her ability to render the individual lives of Maddie Schwartz and those with whom she comes into contact, while at the same time delineating the pulse — the myriad cultures — of the city of Baltimore half a century ago. To be swept up into “Lady in the Lake” and to experience its several surprises along the way is to be placed in the hands of a novelist truly at the absolute top of her game.
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.