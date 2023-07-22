 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Jo Nesbø returns with a heartstopping entry to the Hole series

“Killing Moon”

“Killing Moon” by Jo Nesbø, translated from the Norwegian by Seán Kinsella, Knopf, 2023, 496 pages, $29.

“Killing Moon” is number 13 in the Harry Hole (pronounced “hooley”) police procedurals from Oslo native Jo Nesbø. No need to worry, though. Nesbø and his series remain in fine form, helped especially by the understanding of the author’s new translator.

Nesbø – and Harry – gained international acclaim in 2011 with the publication of “The Snowman.” What a treat is still in store for the uninitiated: “The Snowman” contains one of the most frightening openings for a book – ever. The Hole series is not Nesbø’s only output. His stand-alone thrillers and the delightfully skewed Doctor Proctor books for children are genuinely worth a look. As is his modern “Macbeth.” In 2018, Nesbø published his version for the Hogarth Shakespeare series. Nesbø’s “Macbeth” is astonishing and very contemporary, with its own unsettling share of ghosts, witches, erratic sleepwalking, and relentless hand washing.