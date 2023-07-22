Jo Nesbø returns with a heartstopping entry to the Hole series

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Killing Moon” is number 13 in the Harry Hole (pronounced “hooley”) police procedurals from Oslo native Jo Nesbø. No need to worry, though. Nesbø and his series remain in fine form, helped especially by the understanding of the author’s new translator.
Nesbø – and Harry – gained international acclaim in 2011 with the publication of “The Snowman.” What a treat is still in store for the uninitiated: “The Snowman” contains one of the most frightening openings for a book – ever. The Hole series is not Nesbø’s only output. His stand-alone thrillers and the delightfully skewed Doctor Proctor books for children are genuinely worth a look. As is his modern “Macbeth.” In 2018, Nesbø published his version for the Hogarth Shakespeare series. Nesbø’s “Macbeth” is astonishing and very contemporary, with its own unsettling share of ghosts, witches, erratic sleepwalking, and relentless hand washing.