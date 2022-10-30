 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Images and memories abound in former Star editor’s poetry collection

‘Salvage’

‘Salvage’ by Bruce Lowry, Ragged Sky Press, 2022, 85 pages, $16.

“Salvage” is an evocative collection of poems from award-winning journalist and author Bruce Lowry.

His poems and short stories have appeared in several journals, and he has been three-times nominated for the Pushcart Prize — which honors entries published by America’s small presses since 1976 — and has twice received Honorable Mention for the Allen Ginsburg Prize. His chapbook “Boyhood, Louisiana” was published in 2019.