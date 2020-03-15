featured

‘House of Trelawney’ by Hannah Rothschild is a BBC series waiting to happen

‘House of Trelawney’

‘House of Trelawney’ by Hannah Rothschild, Knopf, 2020, 367 pages, $27.95

Whether the allusion is to the dwelling or its inhabitants, the titular “House of Trelawney” of Hannah Rothschild’s second novel is not in particularly tidy order.

Overlooking the South Cornish Sea for more than 800 years, Trelawney Castle once dominated the landscape. “By the early nineteenth century, the castle had expanded sufficiently to have a room for each day of the year, eleven staircases and four miles of hallways.” By the 20th century, time and circumstance “had dissipated the family’s fortune.” 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...