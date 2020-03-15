‘House of Trelawney’ by Hannah Rothschild is a BBC series waiting to happen

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Whether the allusion is to the dwelling or its inhabitants, the titular “House of Trelawney” of Hannah Rothschild’s second novel is not in particularly tidy order.
Overlooking the South Cornish Sea for more than 800 years, Trelawney Castle once dominated the landscape. “By the early nineteenth century, the castle had expanded sufficiently to have a room for each day of the year, eleven staircases and four miles of hallways.” By the 20thcentury, time and circumstance “had dissipated the family’s fortune.”