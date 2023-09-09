 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

Heaberlin comes into her own with ‘Night Will Find You’

“Night Will Find You”

“Night Will Find You” by Julia Heaberlin, Flatiron Books, 2023, 358 pages, $27.99.

ulia Heaberlin really comes into her own in “Night Will Find You,” her latest thriller, set among the various landscapes of her beloved Texas.

Once again Heaberlin fashions a Texas noir that pays tribute to the likes of Raymond Chandler. Once again, there’s a cold case to be solved. Once again there are missing children. And once again, law enforcement is tied directly to the central plot.