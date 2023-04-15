 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

‘Haunted House’ explores the underworld and the human heart

‘How to Sell a Haunted House’

‘How to Sell a Haunted House’ by Grady Hendrix, Berkley, 2023, 432 pages, $28.

In his latest novel “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix opens not only the door to the underworld, but the door to the human heart. It’s an interesting balancing act that Hendrix brings off with abundant warmth and boundless gusto.

People unfamiliar with his previous works could judge Hendrix’s new book a novel-out-of-season. Don’t listen to them. To miss “How to Sell a Haunted House” is to miss a treat both ingenious and ingenuous.