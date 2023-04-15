‘Haunted House’ explores the underworld and the human heart

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
In his latest novel “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix opens not only the door to the underworld, but the door to the human heart. It’s an interesting balancing act that Hendrix brings off with abundant warmth and boundless gusto.
People unfamiliar with his previous works could judge Hendrix’s new book a novel-out-of-season. Don’t listen to them. To miss “How to Sell a Haunted House” is to miss a treat both ingenious and ingenuous.