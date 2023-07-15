 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

‘Halcyon’ ponders history, searching for a new life

“Halcyon”

“Halcyon” by Elliot Ackerman, Knopf, 2023, 256 pages, $28.

“Halcyon” is the latest remarkably compelling novel from Elliot Ackerman, National Book Award finalist and contributing writer at “The Atlantic.”

Ackerman begins “Halcyon” as alternate history. It is 2004, and Al Gore is facing his second term as president. Bill Clinton has been removed from office in a direct response to his recent relationship with Monica Lewinsky and has been pardoned by his successor. (Think Watergate.)