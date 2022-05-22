 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

‘French Braid’ explores how families do — and don’t — work

  • Comments
‘French Braid’

‘French Braid’ by Anne Tyler, Knopf, 2022, 256 pages, $27.

“French Braid” is the latest novel from Anne Tyler, who continues her understated, compassionate, delicate looks into family dynamics in and around her beloved Baltimore.

Tyler’s novels “Dinner the Homesick Restaurant,” “The Accidental Tourist” and “Breathing Lessons” were, in quick succession, finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in fiction. “Breathing Lessons” was awarded the prize in 1989.