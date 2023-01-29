 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

‘Foster’ shows the heartbreak and healing nature of family

‘Foster’

‘Foster’ by Claire Keegan, Grove Press, 2022, 128 pages, $20.

Novels even twice its length are rarely as emotionally satisfying as “Foster” by Claire Keegan.

“Foster” has an interesting history. After winning the prestigious Davy Byrnes Irish Writing Award in 2009, “Foster” was published in abridged form in “The New Yorker” in 2010. Now it appears for the first time in its original form in the United States. Its publisher has even appended the opening two chapters of “Small Things Like These,” Keegan’s 2021 novella long-listed for the 2022 Booker Prize, to close out the new volume.