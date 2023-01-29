‘Foster’ shows the heartbreak and healing nature of family

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Novels even twice its length are rarely as emotionally satisfying as “Foster” by Claire Keegan.
“Foster” has an interesting history. After winning the prestigious Davy Byrnes Irish Writing Award in 2009, “Foster” was published in abridged form in “The New Yorker” in 2010. Now it appears for the first time in its original form in the United States. Its publisher has even appended the opening two chapters of “Small Things Like These,” Keegan’s 2021 novella long-listed for the 2022 Booker Prize, to close out the new volume.