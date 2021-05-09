Former Anniston Star reporter writes mystery novel

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Former Anniston Star reporter Eric Larson’s first mystery book is due to be published on May 22. He worked for The Star from 1993-1996 and covered the closure of Fort McClellan and the Palm Sunday tornadoes.
Larson published the book under a pseudonym — Eric Lodin — to avoid confusion with another author of a similar name. The book is entitled “Soft Hearts: A Rett Swinson Mystery.” He already has a rough draft of a follow-up novel.