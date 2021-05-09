You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Anniston Star reporter writes mystery novel

  • Comments
Eric Larson.png

Eric Larson worked for The Anniston Star from 1993-1996.
Soft Hearts book.png

Former Anniston Star reporter Eric Larson’s first mystery book is due to be published on May 22. He worked for The Star from 1993-1996 and covered the closure of Fort McClellan and the Palm Sunday tornadoes.

Larson published the book under a pseudonym — Eric Lodin —  to avoid confusion with another author of a similar name. The book is entitled “Soft Hearts: A Rett Swinson Mystery.” He already has a rough draft of a follow-up novel. 

Tags