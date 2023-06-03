Family is formed in unexpected ways in short stories

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“A Small Sacrifice for an Enormous Happiness: Stories” is the debut collection from Jai Chakrabarti.
In the Fall of 2021, Chakrabarti published “A Play for the End of the World.” Set during and after World War II, this first novel is an intimate look at the role that art can play in periods of upheaval, whether political or personal. It is a real find, intensely hopeful, even as it argues that “returning to love is always the harder journey.”