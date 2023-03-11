 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

“Everybody Knows,” an LA noir of the darkest kind

‘Everybody Knows’

‘Everybody Knows’ by Jordan Harper, Mulholland Books, 2023, 341 pages, $28.

“Everybody Knows” is the new crime fiction from Jordan Harper, whose first novel “She Rides Shotgun” won the 2018 Edgar Award for Best Debut Novel.

Harper’s new book is an LA noir of the darkest kind. Its dust jacket pictures the City of Angels, seemingly shot through the red, smoky haze of one of the many firebombed tent cities of the homeless, camps that are one by one being reduced to ashes by the mysterious Bum Bomber.