Deeply moving family and friend moments comprise Cai’s debut novel

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Central Places,” the debut novel from Delia Cai, is bound to make everyone reading it wonder how its author knows them so well.
For the past eight years, 27-year-old Audrey Zhou thinks she’s been happy with her decision to quickly move away from her life in Hickory Grove, the small town in central Illinois her parents settled in. Immigrants from China, her parents have always chased the American Dream. They even named their daughter for Audrey Hepburn, the actress who first enraptured them in “Roman Holiday,” a film that, in its own way, is a genuine American fairy tale.