BOOK REVIEW

Debut novel shows the mysteries surrounding life and death

‘What Jonah Knew’

‘What Jonah Knew’ by Barbara Graham, Harper, 2022, 381 pages, $17.99.

“What Jonah Knew” is the first novel from Barbara Graham, author of the New York Times best seller “Eye of My Heart,” in which 27 authors comment on what it’s like to be a grandmother.

A similar relationship is central to this debut novel as well, along with its being a mystery, a thriller, a contemplation of the relationship between mothers and sons, as well as a touching meditation on life and death.