Debut novel shows the mysteries surrounding life and death

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
“What Jonah Knew” is the first novel from Barbara Graham, author of the New York Times best seller “Eye of My Heart,” in which 27 authors comment on what it’s like to be a grandmother.
A similar relationship is central to this debut novel as well, along with its being a mystery, a thriller, a contemplation of the relationship between mothers and sons, as well as a touching meditation on life and death.