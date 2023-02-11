 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

‘Dangerous Business’ is part murder mystery, and part social commentary

‘A Dangerous Business’

‘A Dangerous Business’ by Jane Smiley, Knopf, 2022, 224 pages, $28.

“A Dangerous Business” is the new novel from Jane Smiley. It is a brief book, one that just could be Smiley’s prelude to something even more spectacular.

Smiley won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1992 for “A Thousand Acres,” her contemporary retelling of “King Lear.” Near the end of 2015, Smiley published “Golden Age,” the final novel of The Last Hundred Years Trilogy, a project she began in 2014 with “Some Luck” and “Early Warning” a year later.