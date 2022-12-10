 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

British novel is a whodunnit, historical fiction and love story

‘Shrines of Gaiety’

‘Shrines of Gaiety’ by Kate Atkinson, Doubleday, 2022, 416 pages, $29.

"Shrines of Gaiety” is the new novel from Kate Atkinson, author of the bestselling “Life After Life.” It is expansive enough for its pleasures to be numerous.

Atkinson has written a sort of Dickensian look at British life, particularly centered on the clubs of London’s disreputable Soho district during the mid-1920s. There’s storyline after storyline, and the inter-related plots keep coming at us with such speed that Atkinson gives us barely enough time to catch our breaths.