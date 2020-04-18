featured

Books: In a time of pandemic, let's find comfort in the classics

Old books

The current pandemic has changed our lives in very specific ways. What we’ve taken as our normal for the past few years no longer really holds. Over the past few weeks what was usual has been altered. There’s been unanticipated time in our homes and with our families. There has been new contact with old memories, contact that is genuinely worth cherishing and memories that last longer than our rapidly-responded-to social media.

Such a memory took over when I realized that this column’s review of Anne Tyler’s “Redhead by the Side of the Road” last week was going to be the last review of a new book for a while. I have to admit that I really responded to Tyler’s novel about Micah Mortimer, an unapologetic creature of habit, an individual who was happiest when he could structure his life to his liking.

