Books: In a time of pandemic, let's find comfort in the classics

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Monthly subscriptions are just $7.99 for 30 days. Or, subscribe at $69.99 for a year and save 27% over the regular monthly price!
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
The current pandemic has changed our lives in very specific ways. What we’ve taken as our normal for the past few years no longer really holds. Over the past few weeks what was usual has been altered. There’s been unanticipated time in our homes and with our families. There has been new contact with old memories, contact that is genuinely worth cherishing and memories that last longer than our rapidly-responded-to social media.
Such a memory took over when I realized that this column’s review of Anne Tyler’s “Redhead by the Side of the Road” last week was going to be the last review of a new book for a while. I have to admit that I really responded to Tyler’s novel about Micah Mortimer, an unapologetic creature of habit, an individual who was happiest when he could structure his life to his liking.