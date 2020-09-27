You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book three of Eide family saga shows our need “to see ourselves against the world”

northernmost book

“Northernmost” by Peter Geye, Knopf, 2020, 331 pages, $26.95

“Northernmost” is book three in the exhilarating Eide (pronounced ‘80’) Family Saga by Peter Geye, a series spanning the 19th century to the present in both northern Minnesota and northernmost Norway.

“The Lighthouse Road” from 2012 begins the saga. Thea Eide, a young woman from a village in Norway, searches for a new life in the wilderness of a small town and logging camp in Minnesota. The story of Thea alternates with the struggles of Odd Einar Eide, Thea’s orphaned son, some twenty years later.

