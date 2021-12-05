You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Writer Lucy Barton returns in trilogy finale

  • Comments
oh william

“Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, 2021, 240 pages, $27

“Oh William!” marks the welcome return of Lucy Barton, one of Elizabeth Strout’s most indelible characters.

The new novel also completes a trilogy about the writer Strout created for “My Name Is Lucy Barton” in 2016 and “Anything Is Possible” a year later, almost a decade after she won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel “Olive Kitteridge.”

Tags